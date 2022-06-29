Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Limited Series Based on Hernan Diaz Novel ‘Trust’

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO, with the acclaimed actress set to star in a limited series for the network based on Hernan Diaz’s novel “Trust.”

The rights to the novel were acquired by HBO in a competitive situation. The series is currently in development with the search on for a writer to adapt the book for the screen. Winslet will executive produce the series in addition to starring, with Diaz also set to executive produce.

In the series, when a wealthy financier reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife’s place in it.

Winslet was most recently seen in the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series. She had previously won in the same category in 2011 for the HBO series “Mildred Pierce.” Winslet is also known for her seven Oscar nominations, including those for films like “Titanic,” “Iris,” and “Little Children.” She won the Oscar for best actress for her work in the film “The Reader” in 2009.

She is repped by CAA and United Agents.

“Trust” was published on May 3, 2022, to strong reviews. Diaz’s first novel, “In the Distance,” was a finalist for the Pulitzer as well as the PEN/Faulkner Award. Diaz previously received the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship, a Whiting Award, and fellowships from the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center and The Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center.

Diaz is repped by The Clegg Agency and CAA.