Kate Walsh Joins Cast of Greg Garcia’s ‘Sprung’ Series For Amazon Freevee (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Walsh has joined the cast of “Sprung,” an upcoming original comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Garcia and Amazon Freevee. Camden Garcia and Andre Jamal Kinney have also been added to the cast, which includes Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, Clare Gilles and James Earl.

“Sprung” follows a group of formerly incarcerated people who decide to use their criminal expertise for good. The show centers on Jack (Dillahunt), who has nowhere to live after being released from more than two decades in prison. He moves in with former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mother Barb (Plimpton) and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria (Barrera). The group decides to use their skills to right the wrongs of society, targeting those who take advantage of others during the pandemic.

Walsh will play Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry, who is targeted by the group for using insider trading secrets to sell millions of dollars in stocks while assuring the public that the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing to worry about. It was recently announced that Walsh would rejoin the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” in her role as Dr. Montgomery, and can currently be seen in the first two seasons of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.”

Camden Garcia will play congressional aide Collin, who unwittingly gets himself and his boyfriend involved in his boss’s trading scheme surrounding the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Garcia recently guest starred on ABC’s “Station 19,” in addition to a number of recurring credits on series including Fox’s “Raising Hope,” NBC’s “Superstore,” TBS’s “The Guest Book” and CBS’s “Yes, Dear.”

Kinney will play Collin’s loving boyfriend, Brett, who also gets wrapped up in the congresswoman’s scheme. Brett has a passion for dance and tries to support his boyfriend’s career as best he can. Kinney is best known for his work a series regular on “Embeds,” in addition to recurring roles on “Hannah Montana” and ABC’s “NYPD Blue.” Kinney has served as the resident choreographer and acting teacher for the Amazing Grace musical theater conservatory in Los Angeles since 2009.

Walsh is represented by Kevin Yorn and Rogers & Cowan PMK, Garcia is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and BRS/Gage and Kinney is repped by Defining Artists and MRK MGMT.

“Sprung” is executive produced by Greg Garcia (who also directs) Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Consulting producers are Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman, while Gina Gari is co-producer.