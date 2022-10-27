Kate Berlant’s One-Woman Show Returns to New York for Eight-Week ‘Encore’ Run

Kate Berlant’s critically acclaimed one-woman show, “Kate,” will return to New York City’s Connelly Theater for an eight-week “encore” run, from Dec. 19, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023.

“Kate” premiered off-Broadway in September 2022 and enjoyed a sold-out run through Oct. 8. Tickets are on sale now at KateShow.net.

“Kate,” a clever, comedic and mostly fictionalized portrayal of Berlant’s life story, is directed by Bo Burnham, who produces alongside Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, shows are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and there will be an additional show on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. There are no shows on Dec. 26 and Jan. 16. Runtime for “Kate” is 80 minutes with no intermission.

Berlant is a comedian and actor whose film credits include “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Sorry to Bother You.” Her comedy special “Cinnamon in the Wind,” also directed by Burnham, recently released via FX on Hulu, and earlier this year she starred opposite John Early in their sketch comedy special “Would It Kill You to Laugh?” on Peacock. Berlant has also appeared on TV series such as “Search Party,” “Transparent,” “A League of Their Own” and “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.” Her performances have been commissioned by The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Tickets range from $39 to $177. View dates and seat availability at KateShow.net.