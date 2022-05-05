Karoline Schuch, Felix Kramer and Lucas Gregorowicz Star in ‘Oderbruch’ Mystery Thriller

Production has got underway in Germany and Poland on “Oderbruch,” a major thriller series produced by Paramount Global’s CBS Studios, Syrreal Entertainment and ARD Degeto, part of German public broadcast group ARD.

The previously announced drama stars Karoline Schuch (“Dark Woods”), Felix Kramer (“Dogs of Berlin”) and Lucas Gregorowicz (“Police Call 110,” “Pagan Peak”) and is a tale which begins with the discovery of multiple murder victims in a remote area near the German-Polish border.

The eight-part series is directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer and Christian Alvart. Series creator and head writer Arend Remmers developed the series concept with Kolmerer.

Siegfried Kamml, Christian Alvart and Timm Oberwelland from Syrreal (“Cut Off” and “Free Country,” Netflix series “Dogs of Berlin”) serve as producers. The executives overseeing the project are: Christoph Pellander, editor-in-chief of ARD Degeto; Sebastian Lückel, head of acquisitions and co-productions at ARD Degeto; Patrick Noel Simon, commissioning editor at ARD Degeto; and Meghan Lyvers, senior VP of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios.

CBS provides the following as a synopsis: “The serial murder case brings Detective Roland Voit (Kramer) to his hometown to work with Polish police officer Stanislaw Zajak (Gregorowicz). Voit’s former colleague and childhood sweetheart, Maggie Kring (Karoline Schuch), is also called in to join the police investigation when her family comes under immediate suspicion. Reluctantly, the ex-policewoman returns to the scene of events after leaving her hometown 20 years ago. In their investigation, Maggie and Voit delve deep into their own past to finally uncover the true circumstances about the death of Maggie’s brother and the sinister truth of this case, which lies beyond human imagination.”

Also in the cast are: André Hennicke (“Pandorum”), Alix Heyblom (“Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo”), Winfried Glatzeder (“Die Legende von Paul und Paula”), Robert Glatzeder (“In aller Freundschaft”) and Jan Krauter (“3 ½ hours”).

Filming, currently in Görlitz, Germany, is scheduled to continue through the summer.