Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley Cast in David E. Kelley’s Crime Drama ‘The Missing’

Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley have been cast in “The Missing,” Peacock’s upcoming crime drama series from showrunner and executive producer David E. Kelley. Robinson will play captain Helen Davis, while Mosley plays detective Earl Malzone.

The series, based on Dror A. Mishani’s 2011 novel “The Missing File,” follows Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), an NYPD detective guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Captain Davis is described as a tough, no-nonsense, sometimes brusque boss with a hard-won understanding of human nature, her job and how to survive the NYPD’s bureaucracy. She has a gift for understanding and working with complex personalities like detective Avraham; she demands the best from them and rewards them with fierce loyalty.

Detective Malzone is a veteran cop whose cutting sense of humor masks a fear that his best days are behind him and weren’t that great to begin with. A family man with a wife and kids, he is dogged rather than brilliant, a good but not great investigator whose sardonic personality and teasing of Avraham masks just how much he loves his job and the people he works with.

Robinson’s previous credits include playing Ronnie in “Schitt’s Creek” and Florence in “A Million Little Things.” Mosley is known for his roles as Mason Young in “Ozark” and Colin Muldoon in “The Singer.” They join Wilbusch as well as Juliana Canfield, who plays newly minted detective Janine Harris.

“The Missing” is a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television. Along with Kelley, executive producers include Mishani, Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shtruzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv.