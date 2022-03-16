Kareena Kapoor Khan Leads Netflix Indian Adaptation of ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the cast of Netflix’s Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.”

“Kahaani” filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh will direct. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat (“Paatal Lok”) and Vijay Varma (“Gully Boy”). Ghosh had initially set up the project at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms several years ago.

“The Devotion of Suspect X” follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbor who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

The novel has been adapted numerous times including in Japan as “Suspect X” (2008), in Korea as “Perfect Number” (2012) and in China as “The Devotion of Suspect X.” A Hollywood version is in development.

The as-yet-untitled Indian adaptation is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures. Producers include Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh and Thomas Kim.

The film marks Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut.

Kapoor Khan said: “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”

Ghosh said: “ ‘Devotion’ is probably the best love story I’ve ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. What more can one ask for!”