‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Sets Fall Debut, Drops First Pete Davidson Footage

Three months after the finale of the successful first season, “The Kardashians” are returning to Hulu. The reality series’ second season will premiere Sept. 22, Hulu announced Monday.

The date was announced via a teaser for the reality series, which notably reveals that Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson will be featured in the upcoming season. Kim and Davidson’s highly public relationship was alluded to several times during the show’s first season, particularly during an episode centered around Kim’s hosting spot on “Saturday Night Live,” which featured Davidson as a cast member before his exit earlier this year. Davidson is seen at the very end of the teaser, in a scene where Kim asks him to shower with her. Elsewhere, Kim discusses how happy her new relationship is making her.

“Life is good, I have a new boyfriend,” Kim says in the teaser. “I’m just having a really good time.”

The teaser reveals other notable events in the family’s lives that will serve as storylines in the upcoming episodes, including Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with Travis Barker. As always, the show will also explore the modeling and business careers of the family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

As reported by Variety in a cover story with the Kardashians, the family inked a deal with Disney to develop new content for Disney+ in 2020, soon after their longtime E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” announced its end. The series is produced by Fulwell 73, with Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones executive producing. Danielle King also executive produces, in addition to showrunning. The series has been a notable success for Hulu, with the debut becoming the streamer’s most watched premiere in the United States.

In addition to releasing on Hulu in the United States, Season 2 of “The Kardashians” will be available on Star+ in Latin America, as well as Disney+ internationally. Watch the full Season 2 teaser below.