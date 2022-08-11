Kaley Cuoco Is ‘Definitely Open’ to ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 3: ‘I Could See It Happening’

In May, Kaley Cuoco said that she felt “the plane has landed” on “The Flight Attendant,” seemingly telling viewers that the HBO Max series would not be returning for a third season.

“You’d think after 30 years in this business, I’d learned how to talk in interviews. But no, I still run my mouth. It hadn’t even aired yet,” she tells Variety in a new interview. “I’m like, ‘Guys, let’s sit for a second!’ Look, I’ve learned in my life never say never — that’s my biggest advice. So I’m definitely open to it.”

She continued, “I was at a dinner a couple of weeks ago sitting next to [executive producer] Greg Berlanti, and there were a lot of people there so it was really hard to talk, but I whispered to him, and I’m like, ‘Third season?’ And he just nodded at me. I was like, ‘Wow.’ He didn’t even say anything. He nodded: Yup! I hadn’t thought about it in awhile, I think Season 2 was so heavy for me, that was a big part of it. And now having some separation. And again, we’d have to depend on what it would look like.”

While she says she keeps thinking “the story is done,” she knows that people love it. “It hits a lot of people’s hearts, so never say never.”

If it does happen, it’ll be a little further down the line, as she has multiple other projects right now and next year.