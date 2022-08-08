Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock

Kaley Cuoco has been cast in “Based on a True Story,” Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg.

Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps.

Rosenberg serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films will also executive produce, with Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate co-executive producing. UCP will serve as the studio.

More to come…