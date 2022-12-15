Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS has ordered the drama series “The Never Game” starring Justin Hartley to series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Jeffery Deaver. Per the official logline, Hartley will star as “lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “’The Never Game’ is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love ‘The Never Game’ – it delivers on all fronts.”

Ben Winters penned the pilot script and serves as an executive producer along with Ken Olin, who directed the pilot. Hartley will executive produce in addition to starring. 20th Television is the studio.

This marks Hartley’s first regular TV role since the conclusion of “This Is Us,” the hit NBC drama on which Hartley starred throughout the show’s six season run that wrapped up earlier in 2022. He is now the second “This Is Us” star to land a leading role in a new broadcast drama, with ABC having ordered the spy thriller “The Company You Keep” starring Milio Ventimiglia.