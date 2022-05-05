‘Justified’ Revival at FX Adds Eight to Cast, Including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, and Marin Ireland

The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors.

Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant.

Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The limited series is officially titled “Justified: City Primeval.” It is inspired by the Elmore Leonard book “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who appeared in several of the author’s novels and the novella “Fire in the Hole,” the latter of which served as the basis for “Justified.”

The show picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind. He now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivan Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

Production is set to begin this week in Chicago. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the new series, with Dinner directing. Olyphant will executive produce in addition to starring. “Justified” creator Graham Yost executive produces along with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano, with Elmore and Provenzano also writing for the show. Peter Leonard executive produces on behalf of the Elmore Leonard Estate in association with MGM Television. Walter Mosley is consulting producer, while V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis and Ingrid Escajeda are writers. Escajeda is also a co-producer. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions. Sony originally produced “Justified.”

