HBO has greenlit “Little Films,” a comedy series from Julio Torres.

The series stars Torres as fictionalized version of himself as he tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.

More to come…