‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres Signs First-Look Deal With HBO and HBO Max

“Los Espookys” co-creator Julio Torres has signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Torres has two new projects already in development under the pact, “Little Films” (working title) and “Lucky,” the former of which he’s set to star in and is produced by Emma Stone.

In “Little Films,” which has a production commitment at HBO, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer stars as himself. The potential show follows this version of Torres as he tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories.

Torres created the project and executive produces alongside Dave McCary (who also directs) and Stone for Fruit Tree, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point, and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts Entertainment. Fruit Tree’s Ali Herting is co-executive producer.

The second in-development show from Torres, “Lucky,” is the coming-of-self story of Lucky, a trans, non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy.

Torres is creator and executive produces alongside Spike Einbinder, and Katie O’Brien and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Torres is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and HJTH.