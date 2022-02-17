Julie Plec, Amy Chozick’s ‘Girls on the Bus’ Moves to HBO Max From CW With Straight-to-Series Order

Julie Plec and Amy Chozick’s “The Girls on the Bus” is on the move again, this time to HBO Max.

The streamer has given the drama series a straight-to-series order. It was most recently set up at The CW for development, having moved to the broadcaster from Netflix. Netflix had originally given the show a series order back in 2019, but it was previously reported that they had dropped the show after the pandemic pushed back the start of production.

“The Girls on the Bus” is inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary.” The show is described as a comedic character-driven drama that chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

Plec and Chozick are writing and executive producing the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are executive producers through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Berlanti Productions currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Plec is currently under an overall deal of her own at Universal Television, but this series falls outside that deal as it was set up prior to her signing with UTV. Most recently, it was announced that Plec and her fellow “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson have set up a series adaptation of the comic book “Dead Day” at Peacock. Plec is also currently at work on the Peacock series “Vampire Academy,” based on the YA book series of the same name. She co-created that series with Marguerite MacIntyre, with both serving as co-showrunners. She is still an executive producer on “Legacies” at The CW, which recently began its fourth season, as well as The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico” and the NBC drama series “The Endgame.”

She is repped by Management 360, Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, and Anchor Media Strategy.

Berlanti Productions has a number of shows currently on HBO Max, including the critically-acclaimed dark comedy “The Flight Attendant” and the DC shows “Titans” and “Doom Patrol,” with several more projects in the works.