‘Judy Justice’ Renewed for Season 2 at IMDb TV as Debut Episodes Draw 25 Million Hours Viewed

IMDb TV is keeping Judge Judy Sheindlin in session. Amazon’s free streamer has renewed “Judy Justice” for a second season after the first batch of episodes drew 25 million hours viewed by users to date.

Sheindlin’s second act after the end of the long-running, iconic daytime series “Judge Judy,” “Judy Justice” launched on IMDb TV last November. Per the Amazon-owned ad-supported platform, “Judy Justice” has grown to be IMDb TV’s top original program in both “first streams and hours watched.” New episodes of Season 1 will continue to rollout every weekday through April 15 on-demand and on the “Judy Justice” live linear channel.

The case of “Judy Justice” is an important one for Amazon’s IMDb TV, a relatively small player in the streaming wars with fewer original offerings, especially compared to Amazon’s pay option Prime Video. IMDb TV is using Sheindlin’s wide-reaching personal brand infused into “Judy Justice” to test the appetite for daytime-type shows on streaming, which has yet to match broadcast and local networks’ place in the genre.

“Judy Justice” is an arbitration-based reality court show presided over by Judge Sheindlin, a retired Manhattan family court judge, who adjudicates real-life high-stakes claims. Sheindlin is joined in the courtroom by bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and law clerk Sarah Rose, a law student and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Rasco, Kumar and Rose will be returning with Sheindlin for the show’s second season.

“Judy Justice” is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.

IMDb TV’s small but growing list of originals includes true-crime docuseries “Bug Out,” sports docuseries “Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” the spy thriller “Alex Rider,” the music docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” and the heist drama “Leverage: Redemption,” with upcoming titles like “Bosch: Legacy,” the spinoff of the Prime Video series “Bosch”; Greg Garcia’s comedy series “Sprung”; a new home design series from Jeff Lewis; “On Call,” a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf; and “High School,” a scripted series based on the memoir of pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin.

“I am over the moon and couldn’t be happier with the ‘Judy Justice’ reception in streaming,” Sheindlin said. “Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

“With ‘Judy Justice,’ we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, added. “For more than 25 years, Judge Sheindlin has been a staple of daytime TV. Through her no-nonsense approach to adjudicating real cases, Judge Sheindlin has educated millions about the legal process and real-life decision-making. We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”