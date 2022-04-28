Judge Judy Sheindlin Sets Court Show ‘Tribunal’ at Amazon Freevee

Judge Judy Sheindlin is expanding her relationship with Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, with a new courtroom show.

Sheindlin will serve as creator and executive producer on “Tribunal,” which will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. Scott Koondel will also serve as an executive producer.

The three judges are: Judge Patricia DiMango, a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, a Yale Law School graduate, experienced civil litigator, former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles County Superior Court; and Adam Levy, former Putnam County, New York District Attorney, and an instructor for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy and New York Prosecutors Training Institute. Levy is also Sheindlin’s son.

“Tribunal is an exciting new format which combines traditional court with a video-enhanced presentation,” said Sheindlin. “The panel of judges offer a dynamic combination of different backgrounds, experiences, and opinions that are unique, unparalleled, and compelling.”

Additionally, Petri Hawkins Byrd will return to the courtroom, serving as the program’s bailiff. The show will add a video element to the court format, allowing viewers to follow scenes surrounding the events of each case.

The new series order comes after the launch of Season 1 of “Judy Justice,” Sheindlin’s new courtroom show at Freevee. It has already been renewed for a second season.

“With the strong support our customers have shown for ‘Judy Justice,’ we’re excited to add another Judge Sheindlin program to our slate. Judge Sheindlin has been a pioneer in creating premium courtroom content for more than 25 years and ‘Tribunal’ reinforces our vision of a modern television network that embraces day-part agnostic programming,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Freevee.