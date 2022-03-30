Judge Judy to Deliver New York Law School Commencement Address as Her Granddaughter Graduates

Judge Judy Sheindlin is heading back to her alma mater next month for a commencement ceremony that will feature three generations of Sheindlin women in law.

Judy Sheindlin, a household name from her long tenure on daytime court show “Judge Judy” and IMDB TV’s new “Judy Justice,” will serve as commencement speaker for New York Law School at its May 26 ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Sheindlin graduated from the school in 1965; her daughter Nicole earned her J.D. from NYLS in 1993. Next month, Nicole’s daughter, Sarah Rose, will earn her law degree from the school. Rose also appears on “Judy Justice,” serving as law clerk to her grandmother.

At next month’s ceremony, Judy Sheindlin will present Rose’s J.D., while Nicole Sheindlin will present her mother with her second honorary degree from NYLS.

The ceremony will mark the first in-person graduation for NYLS in more than three years. As such, the event will celebrate the graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“We are beyond thrilled for Judge Judy Sheindlin to return to Brooklyn and her alma mater for New York Law School’s first in-person commencement since the pandemic began and are elated for our students who have worked tirelessly towards this moment to celebrate and share with their loved ones,” said Anthony Crowell, NYLS dean and president. “Judge Sheindlin is an outstanding example of the heights grit and hard-work can take our graduates, and her success in our profession began at a time when there were few women. In a year where we celebrate the resiliency of our NYLS community, and that of our City, she embodies this spirit perfectly.”

Founded in 1891, NYLS is based in Tribeca and has about 1,100 students enrolled annually. In January, Judy Sheindlin made significant gift to the school to fund 10 full-tuition scholarships a year for promising female students.

Judy Sheindlin has long been one of TV’s most popular and highest-paid personalities. She served as supervising judge for Manhattan Family Court from 1986 to 1996, after which she began a 25-year run dispensing no-nonsense small-claims jurisprudence on “Judge Judy.” “Judy Justice” debuted last fall as an experiment in daytime-style daily TV shows for streamer IMDB TV. The series was recently renewed for a second season.

“My return to New York Law School to celebrate three classes of graduates, to present a degree to my granddaughter and to receive an honorary degree from my daughter represents the capstone of my career which began over a half century ago,” Judy Sheindlin said. “Grateful is an understatement.”

(Pictured: Nicole Sheindlin, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin)