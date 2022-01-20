Joshua Jackson Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount Plus

Joshua Jackson has signed on as the male lead in the “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus, Variety has confirmed.

Jackson will star alongside previously announced co-lead Lizzy Caplan. The series is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. Caplan will star as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson) after a brief affair.

Glenn Close played Alex in the film version, earning herself an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination in the process. Michael Douglas played Dan.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson most recently starred in the Peacock drama series “Dr. Death,” playing Dr. Christopher Duntsch. His other recent TV credits include critically-acclaimed shows like “The Affair,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “When They See Us.” He is also known for his time on shows like “Fringe” and “Dawson’s Creek.”

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Kevin J. Hynes shares a co-story credit with Cunningham and will also executive produce. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

“Fatal Attraction” was based on the short film “Diversion” by James Dearden, who wrote the screenplay for the feature. The film became a box office smash upon its debut in 1987, grossing over $320 million worldwide. In addition to Close’s nominations, the film was nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes in the best picture, best supporting actress, and best director categories among others.

Paramount Plus originally announced that the “Fatal Attraction” series was in development in February 2021, alongside other classic Paramount films like “Love Story,” “The Italian Job,” and “Flashdance.” Fox had attempted a series version of “Fatal Attraction” in 2015 but the project ultimately did not go forward.