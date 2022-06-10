Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday.

Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki Weaver, who plays Caroline Warner. Previous recurring cast members Moses Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz have been upped to series regulars for the new season.

In addition, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri have been announced as new recurring cast members for the series. Caster (“American Horror Story”) will play Rowdy, a young cowboy. Wilson will play Abby, a musician. Kay (“Your Honor,” “Rustin”) will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant on the Dutton family ranch. Olivieri, who appeared in a recurring part in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” will a new character Sarah Atwood, a corporate shark new to Montana.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, a powerful Montana clan that operate the largest cattle ranch in the United States, as they navigate inter-personal rivalries and external forces seeking to gain control of the ranch’s land. Costner headlines the series, which also stars Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly. The series has consistently acheived very high ratings, with last year’s fourth season becoming the most watched series on cable.

Sheridan and Linson executive produce the series with Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premieres Nov. 13.