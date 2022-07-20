Joseph Quinn Freaked Over His ‘Stranger Things 4’ American Accent, Then Joe Keery Helped: ‘You Feel Like a Sociopath’

Joseph Quinn is the breakout favorite of “Stranger Things 4” thanks to his performance as the misunderstood Hellfire Club leader Eddie. Quinn is a British actor who started his career with roles on BBC dramas such “Dickensian” and “Howards End,” but fans discovering the actor for the first time in “Stranger Things 4” might not have known since Quinn rocks an American accent. Mastering it proved a challenge.

“You feel like a sociopath,” Quinn said on a recent episode of the “Off Menu” podcast after co-host Ed Gamble complimented his American accent (via Insider). “After awhile I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?'”

Quinn’s panic attacks over his American accent were somewhat relieved by co-star Joe Keery, who has played fan favorite Steve since the first season of the blockbsuter Netflix series. Keery and Quinn became fast friends on the “Stranger Thing 4” set.

“I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it,” Quinn said, “and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'”

Fine it was, as Quinn’s performance went on to be widely beloved by “Stranger Things” fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, Eddie was killed off in the season finale after being attacked by demon bats in the Upside Down.

“We fell in love with Eddie. We fell in love with Joe,” the show’s co-creator Matt Duffer said after the finale aired. “I think everybody in the cast fell in love with him. We knew he had to die…that’s part of me that wishes he still around for Season 5. That’s ultimately how you want to feel.”

“Stranger Things 4” is now streaming on Netflix.