‘Stranger Things 4’ Star Joseph Quinn Detained at U.S. Airport, Then Freed by Officer Who Knew Eddie Munson

It turns out that Eddie Munson was such a massive breakout from “Stranger Things 4” that the character saved actor Joseph Quinn from a prolonged detainment at a U.S. airport. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Quinn told host Jimmy Fallon that he nearly missed the interview because he got detained at the airport by U.S. immigration.

“I very nearly didn’t make it,” Quinn said. “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me.”

It wasn’t until a second immigration officer recognized Quinn as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson that the actor was allowed to enter the country.

“One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!'” Quinn said. “And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from “Stranger Things,”‘ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?'”

Quinn continued, “[The man asked], ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.”

While many people discovered Quinn because of “Stranger Things 4,” the actor’s been working for quite some time in his home country of Britain. Quinn’s credits include the BBC dramas “Dickensian” and “Howards End.” The actor had a convincing American accent as Eddie, but nailing it caused a panic attack.

“You feel like a sociopath,” Quinn said on a recent episode of the “Off Menu” podcast after co-host Ed Gamble complimented his American accent. “After awhile I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?’”

Quinn’s anxiety over his American accent were somewhat relieved by co-star Joe Keery, who has played fan favorite Steve since the first season of the blockbuster Netflix series. Keery and Quinn became fast friends on the “Stranger Thing 4” set.

“I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it,” Quinn said, “and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.’”