‘Stranger Things’ Fans Brought Joseph Quinn to Tears After Security Yelled at Him for Speaking to Them

“Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn broke down in tears during a recent appearance at London Film and Comic Con. The actor, who became an instant fan favorite thanks to his performance as Hellfire Club leader Eddie on the fourth season of the Netflix series, couldn’t hold tears back after a fan stood up to thank him for sharing his time with fans.

Reports surfaced on social media during London Film and Comic Con that security hounded Quinn for interacting with fans for too long while signing memorabilia (via BuzzFeed). The event reportedly oversold tickets to Quinn’s meet and greet, and thus wanted to filter guests in and out quickly. Quinn apparently was chatting with his fans for longer than security would have liked.

“The way Joseph Quinn was treated at LFCC is fucking disgusting,” one attendee wrote on social media “Staff fully yelled at him to shut the fuck up and to just sign and not to interact with fans [because] they over sold and couldn’t get all people seen.”

During a larger Q&A session with Quinn, one fan stood up and said, “Mine’s not really a question, it’s just more an extension of gratitude. A lot of us have heard of what happened yesterday, whether it’s true or not, about how you were treated. I really want to say, we’re really grateful that you’re sharing your time. Thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us and making our summer.”

“I think we’ve all connected to Eddie for one reason or another,” the fan added. “Whether we like his taste in music, or that he’s the outsider. I think all of us are a part of Eddie. We’ve travelled far because we really connected with you as well and you made our weekend.”

Quinn was seen crying because of the fan’s support. The actor wiped away tears and quipped, “Why’d you do that?”

“Stranger Things 4” is now streaming on Netflix.