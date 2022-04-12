Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined the Peacock series “Poker Face,” the mystery drama starring Natasha Lyonne that was created by Rian Johnson.

Plot details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Details on the character Gordon-Levitt will play, including how many episodes he will appear in, are also under wraps.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Gordon-Levitt is the first confirmed cast member of the series besides Lyonne. It also marks a reunion for Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, who worked together on Johnson’s feature directorial debut “Brick.” The neo-noir film debuted in 2005 at the Sundance Film Festival with Gordon-Levitt in the lead role. Gordon-Levitt has had a role in each of Johnson’s projects since, including starring in the film “Looper” that Johnson wrote and directed. He even had small voice cameos in both “Knives Out” and “The Last Jedi.”

“Poker Face” is the latest TV role for Gordon-Levitt, as he currently stars in the first season of the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” playing former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. While the celebrated actor is primarily known for his film roles, one of his early breakout performances was on the NBC sitcom “3rd Rock From the Sun.”

His notable film roles include well received turns in projects like “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Snowden,” “The Walk,” “Looper,” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also has a wealth of experience behind the camera, writing and directing himself in films like “Don Jon” and the Apple series “Mr. Corman.” Next up, he will lend his voice to Jiminy Cricket in the live-action/CGI hybrid musical film version of “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis.

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Johnson created “Poker Face” and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.