Joseph Gatt, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Arrested for Alleged Sexually Explicit Communication With a Minor

“Game of Thrones” actor Joseph Gatt was arrested last week after LAPD detectives said he was allegedly engaging in “online sexually explicit communication” with a minor. Investigators are currently seeking to identify any other victims.

According to the LAPD, Gatt was arrested in his home on April 6 after police served a residential home search warrant. The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip that he had allegedly engaged in sexually explicit communication with a minor in another state over the Internet. Gatt was subsequently arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant for having “contact with a minor for sexual offense.” In a news release posted to their website on Tuesday, the LAPD asks other victims or those with pertinent information to contact them immediately.

Gatt was released the same day on $5,000 bail, TMZ reported. On Wednesday, Gatt issued a statement regarding his arrest and the allegations, writing via Twitter: “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

In “Game of Thrones,” Gatt played the role of Thenn Warg. He also has had roles in “Dumbo,” “Thor” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.” He has a small role in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam.”