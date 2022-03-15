Kimee Balmilero, Tess Paras, Jason Rogel Cast in Jo Koy ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Josep’

Jo Koy’s ABC comedy pilot “Josep” is filling out its cast with three new series regulars.

Kimee Balmilero, Tess Paras and Jason Rogel have been added to the series, which stars Koy as Jo, a divorced Filipino American father navigating dating, his career as a nurse and his complicated relationship with his mother.

Balmilero will play Geraldine, Koy’s married sister who runs a Filipino restaurant with her white husband. Paras plays Cheryl, Jo’s ex-wife and mother to his son Miles. Rogel plays Will, a pharmacist and Jo’s childhood best friend.

Balmilero is best known for her work on procedurals “Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum PI,” both of which saw her play medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. She also has an extensive theater background, appearing in the original Broadway Cast of “Mamma Mia” and the 2nd National Touring Company of “Miss Saigon.” Her most recent credit is in the Disney Plus “Doogie Howser” reboot “Doogie Kamealoha.” She is repped by Innovative Artists and Established Artists.

Paras recently directed and executive produced the 2022 ViacomCBS Sketch Comedy Showcase, and is an alumni performer of the program. She was a series regular on the Daytime Emmy-nominated series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” on Amazon, and “Just Add Magic,” “Take My Wife,” “Girl Meets World” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She also recently starred in the indie film “The Blackout.” She is repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment, and Cohen Gardner Law.

Rogel has recurred on various TV shows such as “Raven’s Home” on Disney Channel, and “Bosch” on Amazon Prime and “Kevin From Work” on Freeform. He has also had supporting roles in films such as “Splinterheads,” “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” and “Tall Girl.” He is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Rectangle Entertainment

Balmilero, Paras and Rogel join previously announced series regulars Koy, Mia Katigbak, Kaden Alejandro and Rory O’Malley. Steve Joe writes the pilot in addition to executive producing. Additional executive producers include Koy, Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. 20th Television produces for ABC.