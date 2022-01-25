Jorja Fox Exits ‘CSI: Vegas’ Ahead of Season 2

Jorja Fox is leaving CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” ahead of the show’s second season of the “CSI” spinoff series.

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox, who plays Sara Sidle, tweeted in a thread Tuesday.

She continued: “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Fox concluded: “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

Fox is referring to her co-star William Petersen only signing on for the first 10-episode season of the show, reprising his original “CSI” role as Gil Grissom, the husband of her “CSI” character, Sara Sidle.

When “CSI: Vegas” was renewed for Season 2 in December, CBS revealed Petersen would not return.

See Fox’s thread below.

CBS did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment on Fox’s exit.

More to come…