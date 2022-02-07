Jonah Goldberg Joins CNN as a Contributor After Leaving Fox News

Jonah Goldberg, one of the two conservative political analysts who resigned from Fox News Channel in colorful fashion over the direction of its coverage, is joining CNN as a contributor, the WarnerMedia network confirmed Monday.

Goldberg, a longtime editor at National Review and a founder of The Dispatch, will appear on CNN programs as news networks gear up for the 2022 midterm elections. He and another popular conservative commentator, Stephen Hayes, took to the “Media Equation” column of The New York Times in November to say they were cutting ties with Fox News Channel, where they had been contributors since 2009. The duo expressed concern about the direction of the Fox Corp.-owned network in the aftermath of the 2020 election. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis. But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible,” they said in a post on “The Dispatch.” Fox News indicated at the time that it did not plan to renew the duo’s contributor contracts.

CNN did not offer additional details about Goldberg’s role. Hayes recently joined NBC News in a contributor role.

Goldberg has written for The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Commentary, The Public Interest, The Wilson Quarterly, The Weekly Standard, The New York Post, and Slate, among other publications. He has been a syndicated columnist for years and is the author of books like “Liberal Fascism,” Tyranny of Cliches” and “The Suicide of the West.” He has worked for CNN as a contributor previously.