Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh to Lead ‘Fargo’ Season 5 at FX

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set for the lead roles in “Fargo” Season 5 at FX, Variety has learned.

“Fargo” Season 5 was officially announced back in February. Per FX, the new season is set in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Exact character details for who the three leads will be playing are currently under wraps, aside from the fact that Hamm will pay a character named Roy, Temple will play Dot, and Leigh will play Lorraine.

Hamm is best known for his Emmy-winning role in the AMC drama series “Mad Men,” on which he starred for seven seasons. Most recently, he appeared in the hit film “Top Gun: Maverick.” His other TV roles include “30 Rock” and the upcoming Fox animated series “Grimsburg,” while his other film roles include “Baby Driver” and “The Town.”

Temple currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which is currently in production on Season 3. She also stars in the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” which details the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.”

Leigh picked up an Oscar nomination in 2016 for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” She is also known for starring in films like “Dolores Clairborne” and in recent series like “Hunters,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Patrick Melrose,” the “Twin Peaks” revival, and “Atypical.”

Noah Hawley created “Fargo” and also serves as director and executive producer on the series via his 26 Keys production company. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film upon which the show is based. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures also executive produces along with Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

“Fargo” first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for Season 1 back in 2014.