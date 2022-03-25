Jon Adler Named Senior Vice President, Original Series at CNN

Jon Adler, a veteran behind the production of many of CNN’s original series, has been named a senior vice president overseeing that programming at CNN as the WarnerMedia unit is creating more documentary content for its soon-to-launch streaming outlet, CNN Plus.

“With the expansion of our mandate to create premium long-form programming for CNN Plus, Jon’s experience developing distinctive content for CNN linear will now benefit our newest platform,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, in a memo to staffers. “Jon is one of the most passionate advocates for all things CNN and we are excited to see him embark on this new chapter.” Adler reports to Entelis.

Adler joined CNN in 2012, when the news operation was forming a division to tackle more documentary programming. Under former president Jeff Zucker, CNN put more weight behind such projects, initially as a mean of offering viewers something compelling at times when the news cycle wasn’t so furious. Over time, however, the documentary business has proven a fruitful one for CNN. which has formed a CNN Films nameplate and has launched signature series led by such figures as Anthony Bourdain, Stanley Tucci and W. Kamau Bell.

Before joining CNN as a manager of talent and program development, Adler worked for Creative Artists Agency.

He has worked on more than 30 CNN series, and has supervised production of such programs as “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “First Ladies,” “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State,” “The History of Comedy,” “Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta” and “Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World.”