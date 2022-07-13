Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Doc Examining TikTok’s Influence on Viewers Set at NBC News (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC News is launching a new documentary about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on digital channels Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media,” the doc will debut at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC News Now platform and be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock.

Per NBC News’ description for the 30-minute doc, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

Featured interviews in “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media” include Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, People Magazine’s Nigel Smith and more.

“A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media” is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

Watch Variety‘s exclusive trailer for NBC News Digital’s new Depp-Heard trial doc below.