‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz to Peacock for 2023 Launch

The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will now air on Peacock rather than Starz.

The series is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, with Peacock currently having all three of the “John Wick” films released to date. The series hails from Lionsgate, which also produces the film franchise.

As previously announced, the three-episode event series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the “John Wick” universe which serves as a refuge for assassins. It is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), based on Ian McShane’s character in the films. Winston is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.

“The ‘John Wick’ films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of ‘The Continental’ will be the streaming event of the year.”

Negotiations for the series were led by Val Boreland, executive vice president and head of content acquisitions for NBCUniversal, and Jim Packer, president of worldwide television and digital distribution for Lionsgate.

“’John Wick’ has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs. “We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the ‘John Wick’ Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for ‘The Continental,’ and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

Along with Woodell, the cast of the series includes: Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on “The Continental.” Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger also executive produce. Albert Hughes directs the first and third episodes and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second.

