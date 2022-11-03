‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream on Amazon Internationally

The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will stream on Amazon outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel.

It was previously announced that Lionsgate-produced series will air on Peacock in the U.S. rather than Starz as originally planned. The show does not yet have a premiere date, but it is expected to debut in 2023.

The three-episode show follows a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series. Per the official logline, “Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

“The ‘John Wick’ films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade” said Chris Mansolillo, director of content acquisition for Prime Video. “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

Along with Woodell, the cast includes: Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick in the films; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain playing Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; Nhung Kate as Yen; and Peter Greene who will play Uncle Charlie, based on the body disposal expert from the films.

“We’re delighted to partner with Prime Video, which is always a world-class home for our properties,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. “’The Continental’ promises to be one of the major streaming events of 2023, and it will be a perfect fit for Prime Video’s global audience as the ‘John Wick’ franchise continues to grow. This deal wouldn’t have been possible without Agapy Kapouranis and Chase Brisbin and their talented counterparts at Prime Video, who crafted a multifaceted agreement that reflects today’s evolving marketplace.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on “The Continental.” Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger also executive produce. Albert Hughes directs the first and third episodes and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second. Lionsgate Television is the studio.