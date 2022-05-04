‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad to Develop Animated Series ‘Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult’ for Magic Machine (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Kolstad is teaming with Magic Machine and animation company Titmouse to write an animated series based on the NFT fantasy property “Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Kolstad will write and executive produce the eight-episode series, with each episode being one hour. Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski as well as Magic Machine’s @ElfJTrul, @Dotta and @BearSnake will also executive produce. Magic Machine will fully finance the series. “Forgotten Runes” is a universe originally composed of 10,000 Wizard NFTs. Character backstories are created by each individual NFT owner, while the larger main narrative is developed by Magic Machine.

Watch the first trailer for the series below.

“Derek is the perfect writer to shepherd the ‘Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult’ TV series,” said @ElfJTrul and @Dotta, co-creators of “Forgotten Runes.” “He is no stranger to world-building and after our initial talks it was clear he truly understands the universe we are building. With Derek’s writing and the production talent at Titmouse, we are confident this first season of the show will translate to a massive global audience.”

Kolstad is best known for creating the “John Wick” film franchise, having penned three films in the Keanu Reeves-led film series thus far. He also wrote the action film “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk and worked as a writer on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series at Disney Plus. He is currently working on a “Splinter Cell” anime series at Netflix and a “Streets of Rage” film, based on the Sega video game.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Titmouse is repped by CAA.

“I know a member of the Magic Machine team, as years ago we were developing an innovative sci-fi piece for VR,” Kolstad said. “When we reconnected and he floated his newest endeavor, Forgotten Runes, I immediately said ‘I’m in!’ It’s amazing!”

Magic Machine’s business model revolves around granting commercial rights to all of their NFT owners, which allows the community to participate in a portion of the proceeds that are generated by the upcoming television series. Beyond the television series, “Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult” is being developed as a 10-issue comic book series due out in July, an on-chain MMORPG launching this summer, as well as a merchandise program set to roll in late 2022.