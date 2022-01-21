John Stamos Shares Eulogy From Bob Saget’s Memorial: Heartfelt Stories and a Raunchy Sex Joke

John Stamos has published online the full eulogy he gave at the memorial for his “Full House” co-star Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Shortly after the news of Saget’s passing broke online, Stamos took to social media to share the following message: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Stamos expanded on his love for Saget in his eulogy, published in its entirety on the Los Angeles Times’ website.

“I imagine [Bob] out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,” Stamos writes in the eulogy. “He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

Stamos even found room to make a dirty joke, honoring Saget’s love for raunchy comedy. “Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way. As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best,” Stamos writes, adding an apology to Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo. “That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.”

“I’ve spent days refusing to let him go,” Stamos writes toward the end of the eulogy. “But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.

Stamos concludes, “Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”

Head over to the Los Angeles Times’ website to read Stamos’ eulogy in its entirety.