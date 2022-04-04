John Oliver Slams O.J. Simpson’s Thoughts on Will Smith Slap: ‘No One Wants to Hear From You’

John Oliver took a moment during the April 3 episode of his HBO talk show “Last Week Tonight” to shut down O.J. Simpson, who defended Will Smith on social media earlier in the week after the Oscars. Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock during the ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Simpson reacted to the slap on Twitter days later, writing, “[Will Smith] was wrong but I understand the sentiment.”

“Nope, not you O.J., not you,” Oliver said about Simpson’s reaction. “No one wants to hear from you on this, especially, when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Senor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out. Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa: We want as little Juice involved here as humanly possible.”

Simpson continued to talk about slap in a video post, saying, “It was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling. In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap…every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine. Don’t think I didn’t want to slap some of those guys. You just have to accept that it’s humor.” Simpson’s video has earned over 1 million views.

Smith apologized to Rock on March 28, the night after the 2022 Oscars. The actor published a statement on social media, writing, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. … I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Rock said at his March 30 stand-up comedy show in Boston that he’s “still processing” what happened at the Oscars. The comedian has not addressed the incident beyond that. Smith announced April 1 that he was resigning from the Academy. He still faces “suspension, expulsion or other sanctions” from the Academy, which condemned his violent actions following the Oscars. The next Academy board meeting is scheduled for April 18.