John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang Join Drama Series ‘The New Look’ at Apple

John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang are set to star in the upcoming Apple drama series “The New Look.”

The series will be led by Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, with Maisie Williams previously announced as a cast member. “The New Look” is set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s (Binoche) reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic brand.

Malkovich (“The New Pope,” “Space Force,” “Places in the Heart”) will star as Lucien Lelong, President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture whose influential eponymous fashion house employed Dior and Balmain during the Occupation.

Mortimer (“ The Pursuit of Love,” “The Newsroom,” “Doll & Em”) will play Eva Colozzi, a friend, confidante and style inspiration to Coco Chanel.

Bang (“The Northman,” “The Square,” “Bad Sisters”) will appear as Spatz, a.k.a Hans Von Dincklage, a Nazi operative stationed in Paris to both seduce and spy on the Parisian female elite.

Malkovich is repped by WME. Mortimer is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Tavistock Wood. Bang is repped by UTA and Simon Sharkey of Sharkey & Co. Ltd. in the UK.

“The New Look” is written by Todd A. Kessler, who will also executive produce and direct. It marks the first production of the newly formed TV producing partnership between Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Mark A. Baker will produce. Apple Studios is producing the series.