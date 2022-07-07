John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. Signs Overall Deal at UCP

Get Lifted Film Co. has entered a multi-year overall deal for scripted content at UCP. The deal also includes a first-look deal for unscripted programming.

Get Lifted is led by Mike Jackson, John Legend, and Ty Stiklorius. The company previously had an overall deal with ABC Studios (now ABC Signature), which they entered into in 2019.

“We are elated to align with the talented team at Get Lifted Film Co to bring their incredible scripted and unscripted stories to life,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP. “Mike, John and Ty have an absolutely astonishing track record, and we’re excited to support their vision through this new alliance.”

Get Lifted’s upcoming projects include a feature adaptation the S.A. Cosby novel “Blacktop Wasteland,” the documentary “Loudmouth” about Al Sharpton, and the third season of the IFC comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase.” “Loudmouth” recently premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

“We’re so excited to broaden our relationship with the Universal family,” said Jackson. “Especially working closely with Beatrice, Toby and Pearlena to help us continue to define our voice as producers within the television landscape.”

Among Get Lifted’s recent credits are the documentaries “Citizen Ashe,” “The Legend of the Underground,” and “A Crime on the Bayou.” The company also produced the musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” for Netflix as well as the docuseries “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” for HBO.

Get Lifted and Erik Feig’s Picturestart also formed Picture Lift, a joint venture focused on developing, producing and financing multiple films in the $10M range, featuring diverse filmmakers and inclusive casts.

Get Lifted Film Co. is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.