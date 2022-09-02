CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood Is Leaving Network

John Harwood, a White House correspondent who joined CNN in 2020, is leaving the network — the latest exit in recent weeks as executives appear to be mulling the news outlet’s roster in the aftermath of corporate parent Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia.

Harwood, a veteran Beltway journalist whose career has taken him to The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, announced his exit Friday afternoon via social media. “today’s my last day at CNN. proud of the work,” he wrote on Twitter. “look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

“We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best,” CNN said in a statement.

Between 2006 and 2019, Harwood served as chief Washington correspondent for CNBC, and also logged a long stint as a Washington-based journalist for The Wall Street Journal. He has contributed analysis to The New York Times, NBC, MSNBC, NPR and PBS, and covered each of the last nine presidential elections and moderated Republican presidential debates on CNBC in 2011 and 2015.

He is the most recent CNN journalist to leave the organization. Executives, led by new CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, are expected to unveil an overhaul of the network’s schedule in coming days, with a retooled morning program and Sunday block of premium programming. CNN has recently parted ways with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin as well as Brian Stelter, the former chief media correspondent who anchored the long-running program “Reliable Sources.” The show was cancelled after debuting in the late 1990s.