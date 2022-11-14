John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Jennifer Aniston’s Father, Dies at 89

John Aniston, who starred as Victor Kiriakis in nearly 3,000 episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” died on Friday, Nov. 11. He was 89.

The Greek-born, Emmy-nominated actor was a staple on the NBC soap opera for over 30 years, also appearing on daytime serials “Love of Life” and “Search for Tomorrow.”

In 2022, Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on “Days of Our Lives.” In 1986, the role earned him two Soap Opera Digest Awards — for outstanding actor in a leading role and for outstanding villain on a daytime serial.

He was also the father of Jennifer Aniston, who wrote on Instagram Monday morning, “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

Aniston’s credits also included “Kojak,” “Stark Trek: Voyager,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The West Wing,” “Mad Men,” “Combat!,” “The Virginian,” “That Girl,” “I Spy,” “Airwolf,” “My Big Fat Greek Life,” “American Dreams,” “Journeyman” and “Cold Case.”

Born on the island of Crete, Greece, Aniston and his family moved to Pennsylvania when he was a child. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer. Aniston’s first acting role was “Officer #1” in a 1962 episode of “87th Precinct” titled “New Man in the Precinct.” By the 1980s, Aniston had become a soap opera mainstay.

He first appeared on “Days of Our Lives” as Dr. Eric Richards in 1969 but departed the show after one year to work on “Love of Life” and “Search for Tomorrow,” at CBS and NBC. In 1985, Aniston returned to “Days” as the now iconic crime boss Victor Kiriakis.