Joey King to Star in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Series Adaptation at Hulu, Thomas Kail to Direct

Hulu has ordered a limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel “We Were the Lucky Ones” with Joey King attached to star, Variety has learned.

Hulu has given the show an eight episode order. It is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite.

Erica Lipez is adapting the book for the screen and will executive produce. Thomas Kail will direct and executive produce via Old 320 Sycamore. Jennifer Todd of Old 320 Sycamore will also executive produce, with the company’s Kate Sullivan producing. Hunter will serve as a co-executive producer on the project. 20th Television will be the studio.

“I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” Hunter said. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.”

King is currently under a first-look TV deal with Hulu as well as a first-look film deal with Netflix under her production banner, All the King’s Horses. She previously earned an Emmy nomination for her starring role in the Hulu limited series “The Act” opposite Patricia Arquette. She is also known for starring in “The Kissing Booth” films at Netflix and in shows like “Fargo” Season 2. She will next be seen alongside Brad Pitt in the feature “Bullet Train,” the Netflix film “Uglies” (which she will also executive produce), and the limited series “A Spark of Light” for Sony Pictures TV.

“Georgia and I have been friends for twenty-five years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” Kail said. “Erica and I did a play together ten years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration. Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

Lipez is repped by Manage-Ment, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Kai is repped by WME. Hunter is repped by The Book Group and by CAA. Todd is repped by Michael Gendler. King is repped UTA, Industry Entertainment, Shelter PR and Hirsch Wallerstein.