Joel Kim Booster, Latrice Royale, Hannah Einbinder to Perform at Life is Beautiful Festival

Joel Kim Booster, “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder and drag queen Latrice Royale are among the performers announced for the comedy portion of the Life is Beautiful festival set for Las Vegas in September.

Known as “The Kicker,” the comedy lineup is an offshot of Life is Beautiful’s larger three-day entertainment festival, and is hosted at the Venue in downtown Las Vegas. Other notable performers lined up to appear include “Saturday Night Live” trouper Sarah Sherman, “Hacks” supporting actor Megan Stalter, Andrew Lopez, Jordan Rock, Ricky Velez as well as Aparna Nancherla, Maeve Higgins and Jo Firestone as the comedy trio Butterboy.

In addition to the stand-up comedy performances, the Kicker will also feature live tapings for several comedy podcasts. Confirmed shows to appear during the festival include “Going Deep with Chad and JT,” hosted by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr; “Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily” with Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta; and “Giggly Squad” with Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo.

The Kicker will close each night by hosting a themed dance party at The Venue, will host a series of dance parties each night. The parties are produced by The Emo Night Tour, which hosts parties themed around emo music from the early 2000s. In addition to “Emo Night,” the parties also include “’90’s Nite” and the R&B themed “Simp City.”

First established in 2013, the Life is Beautiful festival hosts an estimated 170,000 attendees every year. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 16-18 in downtown Las Vegas, Nev. Tickets are on sale now, with ticket holders being able to access all programming. Headlining artists for the music festival include Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris and Lorde.

(Pictured: Latrice Royale, Hannah Einbinder and Joel Kim Booster)

(Disclosure: Variety parent company PMC is a partner with MRC in the P-MRC venture that owns Billboard, Vibe, the Hollywood Reporter and Life is Beautiful festival.)