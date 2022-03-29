Joel Edgerton to Star in Series Adaptation of Blake Crouch’s ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple

Apple is adapting the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter” as a series with Joel Edgerton set to star, Variety has learned.

The nine-episode series will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Edgerton will executive produce in addition to starring. Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions will also executive. Louis Leterrier will direct the first four episodes. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Edgerton will next be seen on the small screen in the Disney Plus “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” reprising the role of Owen Lars. He also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Amazon series “The Underground Railroad.” He is primarily known for his film work, starring in features like “The Gift,” “Warrior,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Loving.” Edgerton is also an accomplished film director, having directed “The Gift” and directing, writing, and starring in the feature “Boy Erased.”

Crouch’s works have previously been adapted for television. His Wayward Pines trilogy of novels was adapted into the Fox drama series “Wayward Pines,” while his novel “Good Behavior” was adapted into a series of the same name for TNT. His other novels include “Abandon,” “Famous,” and “Recursion.”

