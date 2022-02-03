Peacock Releases ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Trailer; Apple TV Plus Unveils First Look at Abraham Lincoln Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for its new miniseries “Joe vs. Carole,” starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon.

Based on the Robert Moor-hosted Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” “Joe vs. Carole” focuses on the bitter rivalry between big cat zookeeper Joe Exotic (Mitchell) and animal sanctuary CEO Carole Baskin (McKinnon), which was immortalized in the first season of the popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” In addition to Mitchell and McKinnon, the miniseries also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham.

The trailer depicts McKinnon and Mitchell in character, as Baskin and her husband (MacLachlan) set out to take down Exotic for his abuse of his animals and breeding of big cats for profit.

“He has no idea what I’ve been through in my life,” Baskin says in the trailer. “Individually we are a whimper, but together, we are a roar.”

“Joe vs. Carole” is written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, who also executive produces. Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce on behalf of Wondery. McKinnon and Alex Katsnelson serve as additional executive producers.

“Joe vs. Carole” streams on Peacock starting March 3. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

RENEWALS

Food Network announced that it is picking up reality competition series “Alex vs. America” for a second season. The show stars celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli as she battles a new crop of culinary contestants each week over the course of two rounds for a cash prize. The series is hosted by chef Eric Adjepong and features contestants from all over the country. Guarnaschelli is best known for her work on “Chopped” and “Supermarket Stakeout,” which is returning this spring with new episodes, and episodes of the first season of “Alex vs. America” are streaming on Discovery Plus. “Alex vs America” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment.

DATES

Investigation Discovery has announced “Crime Scene Confidential,” a new series premiering March 8. The unscripted series follows Alina Burroughs, an experienced CSI Forensic specialist who has worked on notable cases such as the 2008 death of the toddler Caylee Anthony and the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Tragedy. Burroughs will dive into some of America’s most controversial cases, attempting to dig through the forensic evidence to unveil new information. The six episode series is produced by Attraction with Richard Speer, Nicole Hamilton and David Cargill serving as executive producers. Jeanie Vink is Executive Producer for ID. The series will also be available to stream same-day on Discovery Plus.

TRAILERS

Apple TV Plus revealed the trailer for its new four-part documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma,” which examines the legacy of the 16th president with new stories and perspectives. The series is narrated by Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) and features Bill Camp (“American Rust”) as the voice of Abraham Lincoln and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Harriet”) as Frederick Douglass. All four parts of “Lincoln’s Dilemma” will premiere globally on Friday, February 18 on Apple TV Plus. The series is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers are Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series. Check out the trailer below.

FIRST LOOK

Prime Video has released new key art for the upcoming fourth season of its popular comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, a 1950s New York Jewish housewife and her journey to becoming an acclaimed stand-up comic. The show also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch. Guest stars this season include Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia, who both starred in Sherman-Palladino’s previous series “Gilmore Girls,” as well as Reid Scott, Jason Ralph, John Waters and Jason Alexander. The fourth season will premiere Feb. 18 and switch to a weekly rollout, with two new episodes weekly. View the key art below.

LATE NIGHT

Josh Gad, Anna Chlumsky and the Weather Station will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Thursday, and Dua Lipa and 2 Chainz will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”