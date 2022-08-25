Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson, Edie Falco in Peacock Series ‘Bupkis’

Joe Pesci has signed on to star in Pete Davidson’s upcoming Peacock comedy series “Bupkis,” Variety has learned.

Davidson will star in the series along with Pesci and previously announced cast member Edie Falco. The show was ordered to series at Peacock in April.

“Bupkis” is a half-hour comedy that is loosely based on Davidson’s real life. Falco will star as Davidson’s mother with Pesci now set to play Davidson’s grandfather.

This marks just the second regular television role of Pesci’s career. Prior to this, he starred in the short-lived NBC series “Half Nelson” in 1985. Pesci is best known for his film career, in particular his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The trio have worked together on seminal films like “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” and “The Irishman.” Pesci won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “Goodfellas” and was nominated in the same category for both “Raging Bull” and “The Irishman.” Pesci is also known for his roles in films like “My Cousin Vinny,” the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, the first two “Home Alone” films, and “JFK.”

Pesci’s producing partner Jai Stefan handled the deal with Pesci’s longtime manager Melissa Prophet. Pesci’s legal representation on the deal was Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild LLP.

Davidson serves as co-writer and executive producer on “Bupkis” in addition to starring. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with Davidson, with Miller serving as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce. Jason Orley will serve as director and co-executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.