Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani Join ‘Fargo’ Season 5 at FX

Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani are the latest additions to the Season 5 cast of “Fargo” at FX, Variety has learned.

The trio join previously announced season leads Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Most details about the character each will play is being kept under wraps. As previously announced, the new season is set in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Keery will play the character Gator Tillman. Keery is best known for his breakout role as Steve Harrington in the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things,” which recently dropped its fourth season to much acclaim. He is also known for his roles in the features “Free Guy” and “Spree.” He also just wrapped production on the romantic drama film “Marmalade,” where he stars alongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge.

Keery is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment, Goodman Genow, and Viewpoint.

Morris will play a characted called Witt Farr. Morris stole audiences hearts as Winston in the beloved Fox sitcom “New Girl,” in which he starred throughout the show’s seven season run. He previously starred in the Hulu series “Woke” and the Nat Geo limited series “Valley of the Boom.” In the film world, he has been in projects like “Bloodshot,” “Yesterday,” “Game Night,” and “The Barbershop 3: The Next Cut.”

Morris is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Myman Greenspan.

Moorjani will play a character named Indira Olmstead. Moorjani currently stars in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix dramedy series “Never Have I Ever” in the role of Kamala. She just finished shooting the show’s fourth and final season. Season 3 will debut on Aug. 12.

Moorjani is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint, and Goodman Genow.

Noah Hawley created “Fargo” and also serves as director and executive producer on the series via his 26 Keys production company. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film upon which the show is based. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures also executive produces along with Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

“Fargo” first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for Season 1 back in 2014.