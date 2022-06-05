President Joe Biden Sets ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ In-Studio Guest Appearance for This Week

President Joe Biden will serve as a guest on Wednesday night’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, appearing in-person on the late night talk show for an interview at the production’s studio at L.A.’s El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon by Kimmel during the broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” on ABC, which is part of the network’s broadcast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

President Biden’s conversation with Jimmy Kimmel will mark his first in-studio appearance on a late night talk show since being inaugurated in January 2021. Biden last appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary.

President Biden served as a guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December 2021, though his conversation was formatted as a video interview as he did not visit the production’s studio. President Biden has also appeared as a guest on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” most recently in September 2019.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs at 11:35/10:35 on ABC. Kimmel’s interview with President Biden will also be available to view through the show’s YouTube channel soon after the live broadcast.

Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. The series, now in its 20th season, comes from 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.