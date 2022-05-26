Jodie Foster to Star in ‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO

Jodie Foster is set for one of the lead roles in “True Detective” Season 4 at HBO, Variety has learned.

The new season of the anthology crime series was first reported as being in development in March 2022, though no official plot details were confirmed at that time.

Now it is known that In the fourth season, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Foster is a two-time Academy Award winner and a four-time nominee. She won the award for best actress for her roles in both “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” She was first nominated in the best supporting actress category for her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver.” She was last nominated in 1995 for her starring role in “Nell.” She held a number of television roles early in her career but has primarily been known for her film work since. She was, however, nominated for the Emmy for directing a comedy series for her work on “Orange Is the New Black”

Issa López is attached to serve as writer and executive producer on the new season in addition to directing the pilot. Alan Page Arriaga will co-write and executive produce. Foster will executive produce in addition to starring. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak of Pastel will also executive produce. Pastel is currently under a first-look deal at HBO and HBO Max. Anonymous Content, which has produced past seasons of the show, will also executive produce along with series creator Nic Pizzolatto and Season 1’s Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Season 3 of the show, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, aired in 2019. Season 2 aired in 2015, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch leading the cast. The initial season, starring Harrelson and McConaughey, ran in 2014. Across its three seasons to date, “True Detective” has been nominated for 23 Emmy Awards with five wins, all of which were for the first season.