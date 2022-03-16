Jodie Comer to Star in Adam McKay Drama ‘Big Swiss’ at HBO

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer is set to star in drama series “Big Swiss” from producer Adam McKay, which is currently in the development stage at HBO.

The project is based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming book of the same name and will be produced by A24 and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. An insider tells Variety that 14 bidders were in the running for the title before it landed at HBO. Should the pay TV channel order “Big Swiss” to series, the plan would be for a limited series adaptation.

Here’s the description for “Big Swiss,” which stars Comer in the titular role of Flavia aka “Big Swiss”: After starting a new life anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in Hudson, NY, a woman becomes fixated with one of the patients, leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two.

The potential show is executive produced by McKay, Jen Beagin and Comer.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…