Jo Koy Comedy Series ‘Josep’ Ordered to Pilot at ABC

Jo Koy has landed a pilot order at ABC for the single-cam comedy “Josep.”

The project was first announced as being in development at the broadcaster in May 2021. The show follows a recently divorced Filipino American nurse (Koy) attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Steve Joe is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Koy will executive produce in addition to starring. Kourtney Kang will also executive produce along with The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. 20th Television is the studio.

Joy is best known for his stand up comedy, having released multiple comedy specials to date. In 2020, he released the Netflix special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” which saw him travel to the Philippines to highlight the local culture as well as Filipino-American comedians, DJs, and hip hop dancers. He will shoot his fourth special for Netflix beginning in March at the Forum in Los Angeles. He will next be seen in the Universal Pictures feature “Easter Sunday,” which is based on Koy’s life experiences. It will debut on April 1, 2022.

Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Joe most recently worked as a co-executive producer on the Disney Plus series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” which was created by Kang and executive produced by Kasdan and Mar. His other recent credits include the “Turner and Hooch” series at Disney Plus as well as “Man With a Plan,” “Young Sheldon,” and “Mike and Molly.”

He is repped by Literate and attorney Ken Richman