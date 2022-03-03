Jo Koy ABC Comedy Pilot Casts Mia Katigbak

Mia Katigbak has been cast in the upcoming ABC comedy pilot “Josep.”

Katigbak will appear opposite previously announced series lead Jo Koy and Rory O’Malley. The show follows a recently divorced Filipino American nurse (Koy) attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Katigbak will star as Lorna, Jo’s mom. She is described as a little Filipino force of nature. She loves Jo and spoils him with her homemade Filipino cooking and when he gets out of line she isn’t afraid to whack him with her slippers. Lorna connects Jo to his past and their family history, and also provides the love and support he needs in his new life post-divorce.

Katigbak is a well-known New York stage actor and the co-founder and actor/manager of the National Asian American Theatre Company. She is also a founding director of the Consortium of Asian American Theatres and Artists. Her onscreen roles include appearances on shows like “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Chicago PD,” and “The Sinner.” She is repped by Tony Cloer.

Steve Joe is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Koy will executive produce in addition to starring. Kourtney Kang will also executive produce along with The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. 20th Television is the studio.

Koy is best known for his stand up comedy, having released multiple comedy specials to date. In 2020, he released the Netflix special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” which saw him travel to the Philippines to highlight the local culture as well as Filipino-American comedians, DJs, and hip hop dancers. He will shoot his fourth special for Netflix beginning in March at the Forum in Los Angeles. He will next be seen in the Amblin Partners and Rideback feature “Easter Sunday,” which is based on Koy’s life experiences. It will debut on April 1, 2022 and is distributed by Universal Pictures